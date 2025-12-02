12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock moved upwards by 70.6% to $0.04 during Tuesday's regular session.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock increased by 29.09% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMSP) shares moved upwards by 22.21% to $4.4.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) shares moved upwards by 18.51% to $39.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) shares increased by 18.41% to $20.26. The company's market cap stands at $344.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares moved upwards by 14.27% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $74.9 million.
Losers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares declined by 53.9% to $1.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
- Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) stock decreased by 48.34% to $17.56. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock decreased by 27.54% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) stock declined by 18.72% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) stock declined by 17.96% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock declined by 17.21% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
