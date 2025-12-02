12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 49.9% to $58.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 49.9% to $58.44 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 29.9% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 29.9% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) stock increased by 23.92% to $407.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MDB) stock increased by 23.92% to $407.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 17.74% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 17.74% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) stock moved upwards by 14.69% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million.

(NASDAQ:TZUP) stock moved upwards by 14.69% to $4.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.3 million. Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares increased by 14.59% to $196.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) shares declined by 42.0% to $2.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:ABTC) shares declined by 42.0% to $2.08 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock decreased by 14.23% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

(NASDAQ:HKIT) stock decreased by 14.23% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock declined by 13.77% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IVDA) stock declined by 13.77% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares fell 12.29% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AUUD) shares fell 12.29% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) shares fell 12.2% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $594.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CD) shares fell 12.2% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $594.7 million. Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) stock decreased by 11.52% to $38.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.