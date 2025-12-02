12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares increased by 7.4% to $1.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares moved upwards by 7.21% to $1.04.
- BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $27.78.
- Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 5.34% to $0.42.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.89.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock rose 4.81% to $0.79.
Losers
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 15.4% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 11.27% to $0.5.
- GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) shares decreased by 10.14% to $0.17.
- Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) shares fell 8.26% to $0.4.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 7.7% to $0.1.
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock decreased by 5.96% to $3.95. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CIITTianci International Inc
$0.4010-8.34%
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.1702-10.1%
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$3.95-5.95%
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$0.78984.82%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$1.047.22%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.41604.34%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.5037-11.3%
NNBRNN Inc
$1.328.20%
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$0.89244.98%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.1025-6.14%
ZGMZenta Group Co Ltd
$2.41-15.4%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.