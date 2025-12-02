movers image
December 2, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares increased by 7.4% to $1.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares moved upwards by 7.21% to $1.04.
  • BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) shares moved upwards by 5.94% to $27.78.
  • Northann (AMEX:NCL) shares increased by 5.34% to $0.42.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares moved upwards by 4.97% to $0.89.
  • Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock rose 4.81% to $0.79.

Losers

  • Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 15.4% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock decreased by 11.27% to $0.5.
  • GEE Group (AMEX:JOB) shares decreased by 10.14% to $0.17.
  • Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) shares fell 8.26% to $0.4.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 7.7% to $0.1.
  • Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock decreased by 5.96% to $3.95. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BETA Logo
BETABETA Technologies Inc
$27.765.87%
Overview
CIIT Logo
CIITTianci International Inc
$0.4010-8.34%
JOB Logo
JOBGEE Group Inc
$0.1702-10.1%
JYD Logo
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$3.95-5.95%
KITT Logo
KITTNauticus Robotics Inc
$0.78984.82%
MCRP Logo
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$1.047.22%
NCL Logo
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.41604.34%
NCT Logo
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$0.5037-11.3%
NNBR Logo
NNBRNN Inc
$1.328.20%
WWR Logo
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$0.89244.98%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.1025-6.14%
ZGM Logo
ZGMZenta Group Co Ltd
$2.41-15.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved