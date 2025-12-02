12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares increased by 7.4% to $1.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

Losers

Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock fell 15.4% to $2.41 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 7.7% to $0.1. Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) stock decreased by 5.96% to $3.95.

