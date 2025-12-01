12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock moved upwards by 26.7% to $20.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 4.63% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) stock rose 2.61% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 2.33% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock rose 1.97% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
Losers
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares declined by 35.5% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) stock fell 6.74% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares fell 4.8% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) shares decreased by 4.4% to $4.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.4 million.
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 4.07% to $0.37.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares decreased by 3.36% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$1.93-13.1%
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.3704-4.17%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.8599-2.62%
FATFAT Brands Inc
$0.56852.06%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$13.01196.4%
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.5600-6.51%
IRBTiRobot Corp
$1.665.06%
LFSLeifras Co Ltd
$5.110.20%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$2.641.93%
YYAIAirwa Inc
$0.9900-5.80%
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$0.5510-0.47%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.