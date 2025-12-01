12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) stock moved upwards by 26.7% to $20.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

Losers

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares declined by 35.5% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 4.07% to $0.37. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) shares decreased by 3.36% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.

