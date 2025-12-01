12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $1.98 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $1.98 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MNDR) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock increased by 4.71% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GALT) stock increased by 4.71% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.4 million. Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SCNX) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.

(NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

Losers

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) stock declined by 5.5% to $1.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CTOR) stock declined by 5.5% to $1.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million. NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.41% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.41% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million. Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 4.89% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 4.89% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock fell 3.76% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPR) stock fell 3.76% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 3.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

