movers image
December 1, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $1.98 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock increased by 4.71% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.4 million.
  • Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

Losers

  • Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) stock declined by 5.5% to $1.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
  • NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.41% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
  • Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 4.89% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock fell 3.76% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million.
  • AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 3.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARTL Logo
ARTLArtelo Biosciences Inc
$1.67-3.79%
Overview
ATON Logo
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$1.93-9.79%
CAPR Logo
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$6.5622.6%
CTOR Logo
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$1.6218.3%
EDSA Logo
EDSAEdesa Biotech Inc
$1.69-2.87%
GALT Logo
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$5.85-3.84%
KALA Logo
KALAKala Bio Inc
$1.3741.8%
KTTA Logo
KTTAPasithea Therapeutics Corp
$1.22-17.0%
MNDR Logo
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$1.86-29.8%
NCEL Logo
NCELNewcelX Ltd
$4.00-2.53%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.1912-8.47%
SCNX Logo
SCNXScienture Holdings Inc
$0.5802-4.84%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved