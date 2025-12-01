12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock moved upwards by 8.2% to $1.98 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock moved upwards by 7.56% to $1.99. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) stock increased by 4.71% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.4 million.
- Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock moved upwards by 4.39% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock increased by 4.31% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares moved upwards by 4.09% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
Losers
- Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) stock declined by 5.5% to $1.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
- NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) stock declined by 5.41% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares decreased by 4.89% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock fell 3.76% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $244.5 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares declined by 3.51% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 3.27% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$1.93-9.79%
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$6.5622.6%
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$1.6218.3%
EDSAEdesa Biotech Inc
$1.69-2.87%
GALTGalectin Therapeutics Inc
$5.85-3.84%
KALAKala Bio Inc
$1.3741.8%
KTTAPasithea Therapeutics Corp
$1.22-17.0%
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$1.86-29.8%
NCELNewcelX Ltd
$4.00-2.53%
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.1912-8.47%
SCNXScienture Holdings Inc
$0.5802-4.84%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.