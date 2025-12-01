12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.04 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 3.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock fell 1.54% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares declined by 1.23% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

