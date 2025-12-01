12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $2.04 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.3 million.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) shares moved upwards by 4.22% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $141.0 million.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.1 million.
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock rose 1.96% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) shares moved upwards by 1.96% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 1.84% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $104.9 million.
Losers
- Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) shares declined by 3.8% to $0.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) shares fell 2.27% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares fell 2.0% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock fell 1.95% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $553.2 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock fell 1.54% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares declined by 1.23% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
