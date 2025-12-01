12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $0.46 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SCKT) stock increased by 5.69% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares moved upwards by 4.7% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 3.81% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million. GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares moved upwards by 3.62% to $6.29. The company's market cap stands at $224.1 million.

Losers

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock fell 3.1% to $6.2 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 1.26% to $38.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million. Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares declined by 1.26% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

