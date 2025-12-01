11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) stock moved upwards by 37.7% to $4.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.8 million.

Losers

Seven Hills Realty Trust - Right (NASDAQ:SEVNR) stock declined by 38.2% to $0.02 during Monday's regular session.

(NYSE:BKKT) stock decreased by 12.56% to $13.79. The company's market cap stands at $379.0 million. DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) stock fell 11.52% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $586.5 million.

