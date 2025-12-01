11 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) stock moved upwards by 37.7% to $4.46 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.8 million.
- Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.5 million.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares moved upwards by 11.29% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares moved upwards by 8.83% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYL) stock moved upwards by 7.96% to $4.76. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
Losers
- Seven Hills Realty Trust - Right (NASDAQ:SEVNR) stock declined by 38.2% to $0.02 during Monday's regular session.
- mF International (NASDAQ:MFI) shares declined by 15.21% to $19.63. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 million.
- Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) stock fell 13.05% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $359.2 million.
- DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) stock fell 13.02% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.6 million.
- Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) stock decreased by 12.56% to $13.79. The company's market cap stands at $379.0 million.
- DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) stock fell 11.52% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $586.5 million.
