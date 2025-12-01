12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) shares increased by 110.0% to $4.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

(NASDAQ:QTTB) shares increased by 110.0% to $4.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 80.1% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 80.1% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 21.51% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.

(NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 21.51% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares rose 15.71% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.

(NASDAQ:STTK) shares rose 15.71% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million. Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) shares rose 15.32% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CTOR) shares rose 15.32% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock increased by 15.02% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Losers

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 25.0% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 25.0% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock decreased by 23.78% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

(NASDAQ:MNDR) stock decreased by 23.78% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 19.06% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 19.06% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million. Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:APUS) shares fell 18.28% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

(AMEX:APUS) shares fell 18.28% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million. Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) stock fell 15.54% to $36.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.

(NASDAQ:SION) stock fell 15.54% to $36.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares declined by 15.16% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.