12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) shares increased by 110.0% to $4.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 80.1% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 21.51% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares rose 15.71% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
- Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) shares rose 15.32% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock increased by 15.02% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 25.0% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock decreased by 23.78% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 19.06% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:APUS) shares fell 18.28% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) stock fell 15.54% to $36.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares declined by 15.16% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
