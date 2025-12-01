movers image
December 1, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) shares increased by 110.0% to $4.6 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
  • Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 80.1% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock increased by 21.51% to $5.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) shares rose 15.71% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $100.5 million.
  • Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR) shares rose 15.32% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.4 million.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) stock increased by 15.02% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Losers

  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 25.0% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) stock decreased by 23.78% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) stock fell 19.06% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
  • Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:APUS) shares fell 18.28% to $2.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
  • Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) stock fell 15.54% to $36.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Theriva Biologics (AMEX:TOVX) shares declined by 15.16% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADTX Logo
ADTXAditxt Inc
$2.77-27.1%
Overview
APUS Logo
APUSApimeds Pharmaceuticals Us Inc
$2.43-16.2%
BHC Logo
BHCBausch Health Companies Inc
$7.2514.3%
CTOR Logo
CTORCitius Oncology Inc
$1.5916.4%
KALA Logo
KALAKala Bio Inc
$1.6065.5%
MNDR Logo
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$2.01-24.1%
PRPH Logo
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.1691-19.1%
QTTB Logo
QTTBQ32 Bio Inc
$4.54107.1%
SION Logo
SIONSionna Therapeutics Inc
$37.48-14.0%
STTK Logo
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$2.4014.1%
TOVX Logo
TOVXTheriva Biologics Inc
$0.2337-13.4%
XCUR Logo
XCURExicure Inc
$5.2425.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved