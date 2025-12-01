12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares rose 17.2% to $2.05 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.

(NASDAQ:CSTE) shares rose 16.43% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. Elite Express Holding (NASDAQ:ETS) shares rose 13.68% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ETS) shares rose 13.68% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million. Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares rose 11.19% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ZGM) shares rose 11.19% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $29.5 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock increased by 10.55% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) stock increased by 10.55% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock moved upwards by 10.12% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.

Losers

Intercont (Cayman) (NASDAQ:NCT) stock fell 30.1% to $0.58 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

(AMEX:MCRP) shares decreased by 20.15% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $46.7 million. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock fell 19.42% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) stock fell 19.42% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock fell 16.61% to $17.03. The company's market cap stands at $760.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FBYD) stock fell 16.61% to $17.03. The company's market cap stands at $760.6 million. CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) stock declined by 13.64% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(AMEX:ZONE) stock declined by 13.64% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) stock declined by 12.14% to $2.97. The company's market cap stands at $75.9 million.

