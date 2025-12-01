12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares moved upwards by 31.7% to $2.12 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock rose 29.46% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) stock rose 17.18% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares moved upwards by 9.87% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares moved upwards by 9.07% to $22.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.0 million.
- Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares rose 8.97% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 32.5% to $41.19 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock declined by 17.82% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 15.35% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock decreased by 14.85% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- BitMine Immersion (AMEX:BMNR) shares decreased by 12.44% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 12.39% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$29.20-11.8%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.1600-12.3%
HKITHitek Global Inc
$1.9420.5%
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.4529.4%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$1.75-13.4%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$6.099.72%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$1.05-18.0%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$43.20-29.2%
TAOXTAO Synergies Inc
$6.43-15.2%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$21.968.28%
YXTYxt.Com Group Holding Ltd
$0.750017.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.