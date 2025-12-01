12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) shares moved upwards by 31.7% to $2.12 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock rose 29.46% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) stock rose 17.18% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) shares moved upwards by 9.87% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares moved upwards by 9.07% to $22.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.0 million.

(NYSE:WOLF) shares moved upwards by 9.07% to $22.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $525.0 million. Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares rose 8.97% to $6.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock decreased by 32.5% to $41.19 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock declined by 17.82% to $6.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares declined by 15.35% to $1.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Signing Day Sports (AMEX:SGN) stock decreased by 14.85% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

BitMine Immersion (AMEX:BMNR) shares decreased by 12.44% to $29.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 12.39% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

