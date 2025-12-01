12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $0.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.
- Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares rose 5.35% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.
- Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) stock fell 8.2% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares declined by 7.32% to $26.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 billion.
- Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 7.08% to $11.82. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million.
- JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock fell 6.45% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) shares declined by 6.31% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Empery Digital (NASDAQ:EMPD) shares fell 5.75% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
