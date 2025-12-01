12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AZI) shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $0.07 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

(NYSE:LEG) shares moved upwards by 8.67% to $11.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.

(NYSE:COOK) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million. Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) shares rose 5.35% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) shares rose 5.35% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. RedCloud Holdings (NASDAQ:RCT) stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RCT) stock rose 5.29% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.1 million. Vision Marine Techs (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock moved upwards by 4.87% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:PASW) stock fell 8.2% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares declined by 7.32% to $26.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 billion.

(NYSE:CPNG) shares declined by 7.32% to $26.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 billion. Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 7.08% to $11.82. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million.

(NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 7.08% to $11.82. The company's market cap stands at $181.3 million. JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) stock fell 6.45% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.

(NASDAQ:JXG) stock fell 6.45% to $3.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) shares declined by 6.31% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:SBET) shares declined by 6.31% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Empery Digital (NASDAQ:EMPD) shares fell 5.75% to $5.09. The company's market cap stands at $192.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.