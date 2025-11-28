12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:XWEL) stock increased by 11.1% to $0.86 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. Netclass Technology (NASDAQ:NTCL) stock moved upwards by 10.57% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

(NASDAQ:QVCGP) shares rose 9.92% to $3.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million. Aptera Motors (NASDAQ:SEV) stock increased by 7.66% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.0 million.

(NASDAQ:EDUC) stock rose 6.4% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock rose 5.04% to $2.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:VEEE) shares fell 7.0% to $2.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million. JX Luxventure Group (NASDAQ:JXG) shares decreased by 6.69% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $65.1 million.

(NASDAQ:EZGO) stock declined by 5.58% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) shares declined by 5.4% to $5.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

(AMEX:GNS) stock fell 5.14% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $63.6 million. Massimo (NASDAQ:MAMO) stock fell 4.8% to $4.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.