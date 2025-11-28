movers image
November 28, 2025 4:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.15 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares moved upwards by 6.76% to $12.31. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock increased by 6.48% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock rose 6.48% to $9.19. The company's market cap stands at $474.9 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock moved upwards by 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.

Losers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares decreased by 13.5% to $1.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares fell 9.0% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 8.95% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares decreased by 8.32% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock decreased by 7.3% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) shares declined by 6.76% to $31.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

