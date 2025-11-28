12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares moved upwards by 7.5% to $1.15 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) shares moved upwards by 6.76% to $12.31. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) stock increased by 6.48% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock rose 6.48% to $9.19. The company's market cap stands at $474.9 million.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) stock moved upwards by 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $5.94. The company's market cap stands at $88.3 million.

Losers

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares decreased by 13.5% to $1.27 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares fell 9.0% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock decreased by 8.95% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) shares decreased by 8.32% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock decreased by 7.3% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) shares declined by 6.76% to $31.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $294.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.