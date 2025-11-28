12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 15.9% to $3.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock moved upwards by 10.5% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares increased by 9.97% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock moved upwards by 9.77% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) stock rose 7.42% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares increased by 6.83% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

Losers

New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock decreased by 6.6% to $3.76 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares fell 6.44% to $2.18. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock decreased by 6.44% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares decreased by 5.86% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock fell 4.79% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock declined by 4.13% to $6.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.