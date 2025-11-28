12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 6.67% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 3.81% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock fell 3.35% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.