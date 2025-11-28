movers image
November 28, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 14.9% to $1.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares rose 10.74% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock rose 10.32% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 7.18% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 6.67% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.

Losers

  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 13.1% to $53.02 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock fell 6.06% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares decreased by 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) stock fell 3.9% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $136.2 million.
  • VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 3.81% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock fell 3.35% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

