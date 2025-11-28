12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares increased by 14.9% to $1.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares rose 10.74% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock rose 10.32% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares increased by 7.18% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock rose 6.67% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock moved upwards by 3.99% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.5 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 13.1% to $53.02 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) stock fell 6.06% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares decreased by 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Helport AI (NASDAQ:HPAI) stock fell 3.9% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $136.2 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 3.81% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) stock fell 3.35% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
