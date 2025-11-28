12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock increased by 56.7% to $2.79 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Losers

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 30.9% to $0.37 during Friday's regular session.

(NASDAQ:LIVE) stock fell 8.68% to $8.42. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock decreased by 6.94% to $0.94.

