November 28, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock increased by 56.7% to $2.79 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock rose 16.9% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares increased by 14.6% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock moved upwards by 14.51% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
  • Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock increased by 12.66% to $30.46. The company's market cap stands at $851.9 million.
  • REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock increased by 11.6% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

Losers

  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 30.9% to $0.37 during Friday's regular session.
  • Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock fell 12.84% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million.
  • StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) shares declined by 10.77% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares decreased by 9.38% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock fell 8.68% to $8.42. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock decreased by 6.94% to $0.94. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

