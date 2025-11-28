12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock increased by 56.7% to $2.79 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock rose 16.9% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) shares increased by 14.6% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Jeffs Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) stock moved upwards by 14.51% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock increased by 12.66% to $30.46. The company's market cap stands at $851.9 million.
- REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock increased by 11.6% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
Losers
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 30.9% to $0.37 during Friday's regular session.
- Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock fell 12.84% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million.
- StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) shares declined by 10.77% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) shares decreased by 9.38% to $1.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) stock fell 8.68% to $8.42. The company's market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock decreased by 6.94% to $0.94. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ECDAECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.4151-22.5%
FATBPFAT Brands Inc
$0.9400-6.93%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$1.8016.1%
LIVELive Ventures Inc
$9.22-%
LOBOLobo Technologies Ltd
$0.614813.6%
MTENMingteng International Corp Inc
$1.60-2.55%
NTZNatuzzi SpA
$2.8216.9%
REEREE Automotive Ltd
$0.902811.5%
SBLXStableX Technologies Inc
$3.23-8.50%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$30.9214.3%
VEEETwin Vee PowerCats Co
$2.5844.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.