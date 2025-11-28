12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 48.0% to $1.57 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 26.9% to $0.41 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.

(NASDAQ:EQ) shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million. Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) shares decreased by 10.58% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.