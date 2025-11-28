movers image
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock moved upwards by 48.0% to $1.57 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) stock rose 43.2% to $9.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.6 million.
  • OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock moved upwards by 37.32% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.
  • HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock moved upwards by 23.75% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Apimeds Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:APUS) shares rose 21.91% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares rose 20.38% to $3.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

Losers

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 26.9% to $0.41 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares decreased by 19.82% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
  • Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) stock decreased by 15.25% to $9.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
  • Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG) shares declined by 13.55% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $823.8 million.
  • Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) shares decreased by 11.3% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.1 million.
  • Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) shares decreased by 10.58% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $122.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

