12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) shares increased by 20.9% to $19.92 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $613.8 million.
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) shares increased by 18.83% to $2.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) stock moved upwards by 16.37% to $13.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) stock increased by 15.29% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) shares rose 15.24% to $6.88. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock rose 15.06% to $6.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
Losers
- Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA) shares fell 37.8% to $16.5 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 16.8% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) stock declined by 13.13% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 10.9% to $0.11.
- Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) shares fell 9.1% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) shares decreased by 8.6% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.3 million.
