12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock moved upwards by 257.1% to $62.14 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock moved upwards by 257.1% to $62.14 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million. Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares increased by 17.08% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NXTT) shares increased by 17.08% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million. Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares moved upwards by 16.82% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares moved upwards by 16.82% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million. ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock rose 14.09% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

(NASDAQ:CLRO) stock rose 14.09% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 13.08% to $15.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

(NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 13.08% to $15.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 12.33% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.

Losers

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 19.1% to $1.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 19.1% to $1.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares declined by 15.43% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LINK) shares declined by 15.43% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million. X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares fell 13.14% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) shares fell 13.14% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares fell 11.17% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:ZEPP) shares fell 11.17% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.

(NASDAQ:KTCC) stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million. Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) shares decreased by 9.52% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.