12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock moved upwards by 257.1% to $62.14 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) shares increased by 17.08% to $7.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.7 million.
- Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) shares moved upwards by 16.82% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $38.9 million.
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock rose 14.09% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 13.08% to $15.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 12.33% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
Losers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock declined by 19.1% to $1.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shares declined by 15.43% to $3.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares fell 13.14% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million.
- Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares fell 11.17% to $26.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.5 million.
- Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) shares decreased by 9.52% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
