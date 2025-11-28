12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares increased by 37.8% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares increased by 27.07% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT) stock rose 14.97% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) stock rose 13.69% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.4 million.
- DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) stock moved upwards by 10.11% to $14.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.9 million.
Losers
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares decreased by 11.1% to $0.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) stock declined by 10.31% to $14.75. The company's market cap stands at $140.9 million.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares declined by 10.07% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares declined by 8.97% to $2.03. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) shares decreased by 8.07% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares fell 6.98% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.
