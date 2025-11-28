12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares increased by 37.8% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

Losers

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares decreased by 11.1% to $0.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MTVA) shares decreased by 8.07% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares fell 6.98% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

