12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.

(NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock increased by 7.53% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.

(NASDAQ:BNC) stock increased by 7.53% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million. Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 6.73% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.

(NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 6.73% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 6.7% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 6.7% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares increased by 6.49% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Losers

FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 10.2% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 10.2% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares fell 7.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SFHG) shares fell 7.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) stock decreased by 5.85% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GP) stock decreased by 5.85% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) stock declined by 3.9% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ICON) stock declined by 3.9% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million. Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock fell 3.85% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MGN) stock fell 3.85% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares declined by 3.39% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.