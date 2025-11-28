12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.24 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $4.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock increased by 7.53% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr (NASDAQ:OMEX) stock rose 6.73% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock rose 6.7% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Guardforce AI Co (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares increased by 6.49% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
Losers
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock fell 10.2% to $0.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares fell 7.0% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) stock decreased by 5.85% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) stock declined by 3.9% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock fell 3.85% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares declined by 3.39% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$6.427.54%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$0.23267.14%
EPOWSunrise New Energy Co Ltd
$1.14-3.39%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.6000-10.2%
GFAIGuardforce AI Co Ltd
$0.82006.49%
GPGreenPower Motor Co Inc
$0.9321-5.85%
ICONIcon Energy Corp
$0.7995-3.95%
MGNMegan Holdings Ltd
$2.00-3.38%
NCEWNew Century Logistics (BVI) Ltd
$4.031.51%
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$2.066.74%
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.4505-7.00%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.