12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock moved upwards by 53.7% to $26.74 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares rose 12.63% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares moved upwards by 9.15% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock increased by 7.14% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.7 million.
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) stock rose 6.83% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares moved upwards by 6.09% to $7.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock decreased by 5.3% to $4.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock fell 4.77% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares declined by 3.89% to $7.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.2 million.
- AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock declined by 3.23% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.1 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock declined by 3.06% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) stock fell 2.91% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
