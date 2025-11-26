12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares increased by 10.2% to $0.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.

Losers

MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) stock declined by 5.9% to $0.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

(NASDAQ:PLBY) shares decreased by 1.58% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.2 million. Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock declined by 1.32% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $166.3 million.

