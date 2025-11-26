12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock increased by 13.4% to $3.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares increased by 8.89% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 million.

Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 6.07% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock increased by 3.33% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) stock increased by 2.44% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares rose 1.96% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.

Losers

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) shares declined by 9.4% to $9.01 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.0 million.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock declined by 8.14% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) stock declined by 6.29% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares fell 6.03% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock fell 5.44% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $794.0 million.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares declined by 5.43% to $1.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

