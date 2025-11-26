12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AREB) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 3.43% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 3.27% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $126.4 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 3.27% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $126.4 million. FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FBGL) stock moved upwards by 3.24% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Youlife Group (NASDAQ:YOUL) stock increased by 3.16% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YOUL) stock increased by 3.16% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 2.89% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Losers

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) shares declined by 10.2% to $1.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $125.9 million.

(NASDAQ:TYGO) shares declined by 10.2% to $1.59 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $125.9 million. Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock fell 2.65% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.

(NYSE:GWH) stock fell 2.65% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 2.44% to $0.12.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 2.44% to $0.12. Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) stock declined by 1.74% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:RAYA) stock declined by 1.74% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. Alpha Pro Tech (AMEX:APT) shares decreased by 1.73% to $4.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.