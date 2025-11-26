12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 35.7% to $23.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) stock increased by 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 3.68% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 2.79% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock moved upwards by 2.61% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock rose 2.52% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
Losers
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock fell 6.7% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock fell 1.83% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 1.53% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares declined by 1.48% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.
- Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock decreased by 1.44% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.4 million.
- WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) shares fell 1.36% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.24206.37%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.2074-0.53%
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.46801.30%
DGXXDigi Power X Inc
$4.19-0.40%
FATNFatpipe Inc
$2.8812.2%
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$3.371.36%
MXMagnaChip Semiconductor Corp
$2.6511.6%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$14.74149.4%
TDCTeradata Corp
$28.39-0.39%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$0.74903.85%
WYYWidePoint Corp
$6.64-0.23%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.