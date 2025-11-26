12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 35.7% to $23.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 35.7% to $23.61 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million. Fatpipe (NASDAQ:FATN) stock increased by 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FATN) stock increased by 6.07% to $2.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 3.68% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CXAI) shares rose 3.68% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million. Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 2.79% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBK) shares rose 2.79% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million. Teradata (NYSE:TDC) stock moved upwards by 2.61% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.

(NYSE:TDC) stock moved upwards by 2.61% to $29.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock rose 2.52% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

Losers

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock fell 6.7% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ANY) stock fell 6.7% to $0.47 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock fell 1.83% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million.

(NYSE:MX) stock fell 1.83% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $85.6 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 1.53% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 1.53% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million. MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares declined by 1.48% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million.

(NASDAQ:HOLO) shares declined by 1.48% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million. Digi Power X (NASDAQ:DGXX) stock decreased by 1.44% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.4 million.

(NASDAQ:DGXX) stock decreased by 1.44% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.4 million. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) shares fell 1.36% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.