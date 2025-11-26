12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) shares moved upwards by 30.7% to $2.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Losers

Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock decreased by 37.9% to $0.48 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:AACG) shares fell 11.03% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million. Homestolife (NASDAQ:HTLM) shares declined by 9.39% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million.

