November 26, 2025 12:05 PM

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares moved upwards by 99.8% to $0.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares increased by 64.15% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares moved upwards by 33.15% to $2.53. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) shares rose 26.96% to $3.39. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
  • Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) stock increased by 26.86% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
  • Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock increased by 24.17% to $58.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares decreased by 24.8% to $0.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock decreased by 17.23% to $0.14.
  • OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) shares fell 16.11% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 14.94% to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
  • Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock decreased by 14.04% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKRP) stock decreased by 13.94% to $325.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

