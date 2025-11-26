12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares moved upwards by 99.8% to $0.97 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

(NASDAQ:QNTM) stock increased by 26.86% to $10.2. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million. Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) stock increased by 24.17% to $58.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares decreased by 24.8% to $0.27 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

(NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock decreased by 14.04% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKRP) stock decreased by 13.94% to $325.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.