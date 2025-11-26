12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares rose 21.2% to $1.41 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) shares increased by 19.02% to $17.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.6 million.

Sentage Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock increased by 14.21% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) stock increased by 14.04% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares increased by 12.85% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

Magnitude International (NASDAQ:MAGH) shares increased by 12.24% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.7 million.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 35.5% to $0.12 during Wednesday's regular session.

Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) shares declined by 12.15% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares declined by 11.88% to $11.34. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.

High-Trend International (NASDAQ:HTCO) stock declined by 10.43% to $12.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.8 million.

Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares decreased by 10.16% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.

Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock declined by 9.32% to $4.09. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.

