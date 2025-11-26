movers image
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock moved upwards by 40.6% to $8.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares increased by 26.24% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
  • Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares rose 23.54% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
  • Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares moved upwards by 21.92% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares moved upwards by 18.08% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
  • Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD) stock rose 15.49% to $16.92. The company's market cap stands at $429.0 million.

Losers

  • PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock decreased by 25.4% to $11.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) stock declined by 23.64% to $8.94. The company's market cap stands at $83.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock fell 20.49% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock decreased by 18.82% to $47.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) shares decreased by 18.27% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares fell 16.85% to $75.65. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

