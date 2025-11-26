12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $3.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ZNB) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock rose 5.05% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Losers

Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 12.3% to $0.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 6.47% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares declined by 6.47% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.

