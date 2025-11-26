12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares moved upwards by 19.5% to $3.55 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $832.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares increased by 17.81% to $80.48. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock increased by 7.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock rose 6.69% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock rose 5.05% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares decreased by 12.3% to $0.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares fell 12.04% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) stock fell 7.95% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares decreased by 7.62% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 6.47% to $0.14. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares declined by 6.47% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BQBoqii Holding Ltd
$1.907.95%
FATFAT Brands Inc
$0.5225-6.46%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.7012-8.94%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$0.1868-9.01%
PASWPing An Biomedical Co Ltd
$0.4172-10.5%
URBNUrban Outfitters Inc
$80.5017.9%
VSAVisionSys AI Inc
$0.1366-6.05%
VSTDVestand Inc
$0.57704.49%
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.3211.8%
WRBYWarby Parker Inc
$21.005.05%
ZNBZeta Network Group
$0.82785.47%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.