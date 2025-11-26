12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares increased by 40.0% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 12.23% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock rose 10.9% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
Losers
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 19.6% to $17.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 10.24% to $0.16.
- Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares fell 8.98% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock decreased by 8.94% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 8.49% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
