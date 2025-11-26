12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares increased by 40.0% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million. SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 12.23% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NDRA) stock rose 10.9% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.

Losers

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 19.6% to $17.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 10.24% to $0.16. Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.

(NASDAQ:PMCB) shares fell 8.98% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock decreased by 8.94% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

(NASDAQ:VERA) stock decreased by 8.94% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 8.49% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.