November 26, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares increased by 40.0% to $2.66 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Kala Bio (NASDAQ:KALA) shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 12.23% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock rose 10.9% to $5.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) shares moved upwards by 10.86% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $19.7 million.
  • Curanex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CURX) shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.

Losers

  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares fell 19.6% to $17.93 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock fell 10.24% to $0.16.
  • Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) stock decreased by 9.1% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $26.4 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares fell 8.98% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock decreased by 8.94% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock decreased by 8.49% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

