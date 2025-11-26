12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 9.7% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) stock rose 5.0% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares increased by 4.74% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.

Losers

Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.

(AMEX:TOPP) shares decreased by 5.72% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million. Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.