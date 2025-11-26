movers image
November 26, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) stock increased by 9.7% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock moved upwards by 6.57% to $13.35. The company's market cap stands at $574.8 million.
  • Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock rose 5.88% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.2 million.
  • Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) stock increased by 5.16% to $3.46. The company's market cap stands at $32.3 million.
  • New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock rose 5.0% to $3.99. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares increased by 4.74% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.2 million.

Losers

  • Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) shares decreased by 10.5% to $0.85 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million.
  • Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares decreased by 6.19% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 6.11% to $0.18.
  • Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) shares decreased by 6.08% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.8 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) shares decreased by 5.72% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Marwynn Holdings (NASDAQ:MWYN) shares decreased by 5.01% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

