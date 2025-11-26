12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares rose 7.3% to $316.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares increased by 6.2% to $118.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock rose 5.52% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock increased by 5.49% to $3.07. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock rose 4.95% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) shares increased by 4.76% to $12.97. The company's market cap stands at $386.1 million.

Losers

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares decreased by 16.3% to $49.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares decreased by 11.48% to $3.28. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares decreased by 9.64% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock declined by 7.85% to $267.0. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares declined by 6.62% to $84.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock decreased by 5.95% to $219.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

