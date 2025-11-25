movers image
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock increased by 4.5% to $8.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.8 million.
  • CCH Holdings (NASDAQ:CCHH) shares moved upwards by 3.25% to $9.84. The company's market cap stands at $180.7 million.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 1.62% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares moved upwards by 1.61% to $0.56.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares rose 1.56% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $103.3 million.
  • Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock rose 1.25% to $20.24. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Losers

  • Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares decreased by 18.4% to $0.06 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) shares fell 2.2% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.5 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock fell 2.01% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares decreased by 1.92% to $67.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • VisionSys AI (NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 1.86% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
  • Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) shares decreased by 1.03% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

