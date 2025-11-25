12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock increased by 4.5% to $8.08 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.8 million.

Losers

Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) shares decreased by 18.4% to $0.06 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

(NASDAQ:VSA) shares declined by 1.86% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB) shares decreased by 1.03% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion.

