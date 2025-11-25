12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 10.1% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Losers

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 11.7% to $4.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.

(NASDAQ:PMCB) stock decreased by 3.94% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million. Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock fell 3.45% to $12.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.