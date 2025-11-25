12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) shares increased by 10.1% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.
- Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock moved upwards by 5.38% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) stock rose 2.09% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
- Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) stock rose 2.0% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
- OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) stock rose 1.99% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
Losers
- NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) stock declined by 11.7% to $4.4 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock decreased by 7.29% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) shares declined by 5.48% to $7.6. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares decreased by 4.19% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock decreased by 3.94% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock fell 3.45% to $12.35. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
