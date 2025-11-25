12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares rose 6.7% to $119.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares increased by 6.26% to $12.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) stock increased by 4.34% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares moved upwards by 4.14% to $306.64. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares increased by 2.7% to $240.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) shares increased by 1.73% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Losers

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock fell 9.0% to $53.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares fell 3.9% to $5.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock decreased by 2.07% to $6.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 1.97% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.

Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares fell 1.83% to $4.85. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 1.63% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.

