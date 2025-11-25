12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NYSE:KSS) shares rose 34.6% to $21.18 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares increased by 32.99% to $87.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:ANF) shares increased by 32.99% to $87.26. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares moved upwards by 31.87% to $8.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.8 million.

(NYSE:BNED) shares moved upwards by 31.87% to $8.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.8 million. Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares increased by 16.24% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million.

(NASDAQ:AGCC) shares increased by 16.24% to $7.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.8 million. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares rose 15.27% to $20.01. The company's market cap stands at $327.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.

(NASDAQ:JACK) shares rose 15.27% to $20.01. The company's market cap stands at $327.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago. Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares moved upwards by 14.14% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:VSA) stock decreased by 26.4% to $0.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares decreased by 25.31% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PASW) shares decreased by 25.31% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million. Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) stock declined by 13.86% to $22.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.0 million.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) stock declined by 13.86% to $22.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.0 million. ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares decreased by 12.59% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares decreased by 12.59% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGP) stock declined by 10.55% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.

(NASDAQ:QVCGP) stock declined by 10.55% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) stock decreased by 10.41% to $0.99.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.