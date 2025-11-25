movers image
November 25, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) shares increased by 29.7% to $0.84 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock increased by 23.73% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock rose 17.19% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.5 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares increased by 17.07% to $0.19.
  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) stock increased by 15.25% to $135.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
  • Catheter Precision (AMEX:VTAK) shares moved upwards by 13.75% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

Losers

  • Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock decreased by 24.2% to $3.16 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares decreased by 24.21% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 22.61% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 20.45% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 19.94% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock fell 18.04% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

