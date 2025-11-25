12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OSR Holdings (NASDAQ:OSRH) shares increased by 29.7% to $0.84 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) stock increased by 23.73% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock rose 17.19% to $3.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.5 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares increased by 17.07% to $0.19.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) stock increased by 15.25% to $135.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- Catheter Precision (AMEX:VTAK) shares moved upwards by 13.75% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
Losers
- Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock decreased by 24.2% to $3.16 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) shares decreased by 24.21% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares declined by 22.61% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares decreased by 20.45% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 19.94% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) stock fell 18.04% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc
$0.7157-20.5%
CYPHCypherpunk Technologies Inc
$1.51-17.5%
ESPREsperion Therapeutics Inc
$3.6515.3%
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$133.4213.8%
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$0.2697-23.9%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.189517.3%
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$2.21-24.3%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$0.830027.8%
PMCBPharmaCyte Biotech Inc
$0.833928.3%
TPSTTempest Therapeutics Inc
$3.17-23.9%
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$2.039.75%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.