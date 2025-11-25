12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock moved upwards by 34.4% to $74.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock decreased by 83.6% to $0.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) stock declined by 9.53% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) stock declined by 9.01% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

