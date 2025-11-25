12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Airship AI Holdings (NASDAQ:AISP) stock increased by 19.5% to $3.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock moved upwards by 14.57% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.1 million.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares increased by 13.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 13.69% to $89.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares increased by 12.64% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.

X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares increased by 11.89% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million.

Losers

Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock fell 21.3% to $8.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 16.73% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock declined by 13.24% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $689.0 million.

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares decreased by 11.72% to $1.13.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock declined by 10.37% to $62.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares declined by 9.33% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

