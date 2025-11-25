12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Airship AI Holdings (NASDAQ:AISP) stock increased by 19.5% to $3.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock moved upwards by 14.57% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.1 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares increased by 13.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 13.69% to $89.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares increased by 12.64% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
- X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares increased by 11.89% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million.
Losers
- Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock fell 21.3% to $8.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 16.73% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock declined by 13.24% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $689.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares decreased by 11.72% to $1.13.
- Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock declined by 10.37% to $62.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares declined by 9.33% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.13-11.7%
CDChaince Digital Holdings Inc
$8.26-21.1%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$2.04-9.91%
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$1.5314.6%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$2.09-13.6%
IMMRImmersion Corp
$7.0715.1%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.5714.6%
SMTCSemtech Corp
$62.54-10.7%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$5.96-19.3%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$2.1013.5%
ZMZoom Communications Inc
$88.5812.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.