movers image
November 25, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Airship AI Holdings (NASDAQ:AISP) stock increased by 19.5% to $3.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
  • Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock moved upwards by 14.57% to $7.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.1 million.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares increased by 13.8% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 13.69% to $89.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares increased by 12.64% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.5 million.
  • X3 Holdings (NASDAQ:XTKG) shares increased by 11.89% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $177.7 million.

Losers

  • Chaince Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) stock fell 21.3% to $8.24 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $723.2 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 16.73% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock declined by 13.24% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $689.0 million.
  • Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares decreased by 11.72% to $1.13.
  • Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) stock declined by 10.37% to $62.75. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares declined by 9.33% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AISP Logo
AISPAirship AI Holdings Inc
$3.6117.2%
Overview
ARBKL Logo
ARBKLArgo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026
$1.13-11.7%
CD Logo
CDChaince Digital Holdings Inc
$8.26-21.1%
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$2.04-9.91%
DGLY Logo
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$1.5314.6%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$2.09-13.6%
IMMR Logo
IMMRImmersion Corp
$7.0715.1%
OPTX Logo
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.5714.6%
SMTC Logo
SMTCSemtech Corp
$62.54-10.7%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$5.96-19.3%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$2.1013.5%
ZM Logo
ZMZoom Communications Inc
$88.5812.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved