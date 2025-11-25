movers image
November 25, 2025 7:05 AM 1 min read

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • WeShop Holdings (NASDAQ:WSHP) shares rose 31.9% to $171.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 24.11% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares increased by 9.67% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.
  • CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.
  • NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) shares increased by 7.04% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $167.1 million.
  • iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock fell 13.3% to $0.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million.
  • EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock decreased by 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) stock declined by 5.76% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock declined by 5.48% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) shares decreased by 4.43% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEHL Logo
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$2.8914.2%
Overview
EPWK Logo
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$1.35-6.25%
FTRK Logo
FTRKFast Track Group
$0.3641-0.63%
IOTR Logo
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$3.15-0.32%
KWM Logo
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$0.7720-14.2%
MCTR Logo
MCTRCTRL Group Ltd
$1.118.82%
NIPG Logo
NIPGNIP Group Inc
$1.529.35%
NOMA Logo
NOMANomadar Corp
$8.8710.1%
ONFO Logo
ONFOOnfolio Holdings Inc
$0.7530-4.36%
WSHP Logo
WSHPWeShop Holdings Ltd
$171.5018.3%
ZH Logo
ZHZhihu Inc
$3.82-4.98%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved