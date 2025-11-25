11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:WSHP) shares rose 31.9% to $171.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 24.11% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AEHL) stock rose 24.11% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares increased by 9.67% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NOMA) shares increased by 9.67% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million. CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MCTR) shares moved upwards by 8.82% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 million. NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) shares increased by 7.04% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $167.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NIPG) shares increased by 7.04% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $167.1 million. iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock moved upwards by 6.32% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:KWM) stock fell 13.3% to $0.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.2 million. EPWK Holdings (NASDAQ:EPWK) stock decreased by 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

(NASDAQ:EPWK) stock decreased by 6.25% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) stock declined by 5.76% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

(NASDAQ:FTRK) stock declined by 5.76% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock declined by 5.48% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:ZH) stock declined by 5.48% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Onfolio Holdings (NASDAQ:ONFO) shares decreased by 4.43% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.