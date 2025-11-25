12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) shares rose 28.7% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- China Pharma Holding (AMEX:CPHI) stock rose 19.49% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares rose 18.98% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million.
- Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $15.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock moved upwards by 8.27% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.
Losers
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock fell 15.3% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.
- Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 11.03% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 8.69% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock declined by 8.48% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) stock fell 8.45% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares fell 8.03% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$2.58-5.84%
AUTLAutolus Therapeutics PLC
$1.5928.2%
CPHIChina Pharma Holding Inc
$1.9019.5%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.202225.1%
JAGXJaguar Health Inc
$1.17-7.87%
NXGLNexGel Inc
$1.611.90%
SAVACassava Sciences Inc
$3.2110.5%
SCYXSCYNEXIS Inc
$0.6746-1.99%
SEMSelect Medical Holdings Corp
$15.007.07%
SPRCSciSparc Ltd
$2.40-3.23%
VIVSVivoSim Labs Inc
$2.06-8.44%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.