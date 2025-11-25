12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:IVP) shares rose 28.7% to $0.21 during Tuesday's pre-market session. China Pharma Holding (AMEX:CPHI) stock rose 19.49% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

(AMEX:CPHI) stock rose 19.49% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million. NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares rose 18.98% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NXGL) shares rose 18.98% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AUTL) stock moved upwards by 12.9% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $330.0 million. Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $15.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

(NYSE:SEM) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $15.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock moved upwards by 8.27% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $140.0 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SPRC) stock fell 15.3% to $2.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 11.03% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

(NASDAQ:JAGX) shares declined by 11.03% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million. Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 8.69% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ADTX) shares fell 8.69% to $3.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock declined by 8.48% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SCYX) stock declined by 8.48% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million. VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) stock fell 8.45% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:VIVS) stock fell 8.45% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares fell 8.03% to $2.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million.

