12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares rose 23.9% to $1.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock increased by 16.48% to $64.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares moved upwards by 10.82% to $17.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Amentum Holdings (NYSE:AMTM) stock moved upwards by 10.64% to $28.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) shares increased by 8.35% to $283.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock moved upwards by 6.19% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
Losers
- GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) shares decreased by 8.6% to $1.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) stock decreased by 8.47% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) stock decreased by 6.93% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 6.61% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares fell 6.09% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 5.92% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.0 million.
