12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:DKI) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) shares increased by 1.81% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:KWM) stock fell 1.82% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million. Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI) shares fell 0.84% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.