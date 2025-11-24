12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $60.79 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares decreased by 4.4% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

(AMEX:ZONE) shares fell 2.03% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) shares declined by 2.0% to $53.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

