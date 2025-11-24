12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $60.79 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock rose 6.41% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.7 million.
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) stock increased by 5.72% to $58.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) stock rose 4.71% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr (NASDAQ:RAYA) shares rose 4.7% to $3.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
Losers
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares decreased by 4.4% to $0.37 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock decreased by 4.17% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares declined by 3.05% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Star Equity Holdings (NASDAQ:STRRP) shares declined by 2.43% to $9.65. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares fell 2.03% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) shares declined by 2.0% to $53.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.42331.78%
BLBDBlue Bird Corp
$55.112.40%
CIITTianci International Inc
$0.40591.10%
MGNMegan Holdings Ltd
$1.9613.3%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.88-9.98%
PSIXPower Solutions International Inc
$54.644.77%
RAYAErayak Power Solution Group Inc
$3.464.30%
STRRPStar Equity Holdings Inc
$9.75-2.50%
SYMSymbotic Inc
$55.373.23%
ZDAIDirectBooking Technology Co Ltd
$0.3838-3.81%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$0.375319.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.