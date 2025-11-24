12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares increased by 2.0% to $4.5 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Losers

XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) stock fell 3.3% to $0.67 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 1.96% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock decreased by 1.77% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.

