November 24, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) stock moved upwards by 32.8% to $10.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares rose 29.47% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
  • Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock moved upwards by 24.05% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares rose 19.06% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
  • Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock increased by 18.77% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.
  • Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) stock rose 17.84% to $18.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Losers

  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares declined by 41.5% to $0.93 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
  • Twin Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:TWNP) stock declined by 41.41% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $203.5 million.
  • Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares decreased by 37.26% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock fell 14.16% to $8.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
  • Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock fell 13.41% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares fell 11.9% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

