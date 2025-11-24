12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Beachbody Co (NASDAQ:BODI) stock moved upwards by 32.8% to $10.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BODI) stock moved upwards by 32.8% to $10.85 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.9 million. Chijet Motor Co (NASDAQ:CJET) shares rose 29.47% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CJET) shares rose 29.47% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million. Newton Golf Co (NASDAQ:NWTG) stock moved upwards by 24.05% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NWTG) stock moved upwards by 24.05% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million. Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) shares rose 19.06% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.

(NYSE:NTZ) shares rose 19.06% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) stock increased by 18.77% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million.

(NASDAQ:AGCC) stock increased by 18.77% to $6.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.2 million. Hesai Gr (NASDAQ:HSAI) stock rose 17.84% to $18.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.

Losers

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) shares declined by 41.5% to $0.93 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.

(NASDAQ:FATBP) shares declined by 41.5% to $0.93 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million. Twin Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:TWNP) stock declined by 41.41% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $203.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TWNP) stock declined by 41.41% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $203.5 million. Super X AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) shares decreased by 37.26% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:SUPX) shares decreased by 37.26% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock fell 14.16% to $8.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

(NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock fell 14.16% to $8.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) stock fell 13.41% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MTEN) stock fell 13.41% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) shares fell 11.9% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.