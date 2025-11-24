12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Advanced Biomed (NASDAQ:ADVB) stock rose 29.6% to $0.48 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shares moved upwards by 28.71% to $115.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.

Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) stock moved upwards by 27.21% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock rose 25.49% to $0.15.

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) shares increased by 23.66% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) stock increased by 23.02% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $559.4 million.

Losers

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock fell 69.1% to $0.84 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) stock fell 22.95% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

Mobile-health Network (NASDAQ:MNDR) shares fell 22.85% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock decreased by 19.86% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.8 million.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares fell 16.41% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.

Palatin Techs (AMEX:PTN) stock fell 16.31% to $19.1. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.